Fredro Tobias (BC Lottery Corp. handout)

Fredro Tobias (BC Lottery Corp. handout)

Vancouver man gets his hair and a $675K cheque cut

A Vancouver man won big on a Set For Life ticket after going out for a haircut

Imagine this: when going to get your haircut and you make a quick stop on the way to buy a lotto ticket. The next day you decide to scratch it, only to find out you’re $675,000 richer.

That’s what happened to Vancouver’s Fredro Tobias, who purchased a Set For Life ticket while out for a new hairdo.

“Usually I buy Lotto 6/49 but this time I thought ‘Heck, why not buy a Set For Life today?’”

Tobias shared the news with a good friend, who joined him for a celebratory steak dinner at a waterfront restaurant, where the two took in the view.

“It’s like a dream. You keep asking yourself, ‘did I really win that much?’”

Tobias said he has a few plans for his winnings, including buying a cabin, taking a camping trip and visiting family across the country.

Tobias’ winnings added to the more than $7 million total handed out to B.C. Set For Life players so far in 2021.

@claytonwhitelaw
clayton.whitelaw@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Vancouver

Previous story
VIDEO: Seal gives birth on dock at Comox Marina

Just Posted

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, in charge of the Surrey RCMP. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey RCMP, Surrey Police Service top bosses on passing the baton

Randeep Match is shown during his 2009 arrest for cocaine possession. (File photo)
Abbotsford man convicted of 2014 Surrey fatal stabbing gets day parole for 2nd time

Surrey Now-Leader file photo
Surrey will be headquarters of new Regional Development Agency for B.C.

Lots at the South Surrey Recreation Centre are reserved for people arriving to attend the COVID-19 vaccination clinic. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Fraser Health to close South Surrey mass vaccination clinic