François Freyvogel (left) shares a laugh with Ted Giesbrecht during the Chilliwack Plowing Match on April 9, 2005. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 is Old Farmers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 10 to 16

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day, No Bra Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In October, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Canadian Library Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Oct. 10: World Homeless Day, World Mental Health Day, World Porridge Day, Hug a Drummer Day.

Monday, Oct. 11: Coming Out Day, International Day of Girls, Sausage Pizza Day.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Old Farmers’ Day, Pulled Pork Day, World Arthritis Day, Face Your Fears Day.

Wednesday, Oct. 13: No Bra Day, Bring Your Teddy to Work and School Day, International Top-Spinning Day, Pet Obesity Awareness Day.

Thursday, Oct. 14: Dessert Day, World Sight Day, Be Bald and Be Free Day.

Friday, Oct. 15: Global Handwashing Day, World Students’ Day, White Cane Safety Day.

Saturday, Oct. 16: Feral Cat Day, Dictionary Day, World Food Day, Bridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

