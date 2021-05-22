Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Friday, May 28, 2021 is Hamburger Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 23 to 29

Hamburger Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day and Geek Pride Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In May, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Photo Month and Italian Beef Week.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, May 23: Turtle Day, Title Track Day, Taffy Day.

Monday, May 24: Brothers’ Day, Escargot Day, Scavenger Hunt Day.

Tuesday, May 25: Tap Dance Day, Towel Day, Wine Day, Geek Pride Day.

Wednesday, May 26: Dracula Day, Blueberry Cheesecake Day, Paper Airplane Day, Senior Health and Fitness Day.

Thursday, May 27: Sunscreen Day, Cellophane Tape Day, Grape Popsicle Day.

Friday, May 28: Hamburger Day, Amnesty International Day, Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Saturday, May 29: Mount Everest Day, Paper Clip Day, Coq Au Vin Day, Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

