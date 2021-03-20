A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 21 to 27

Puppy Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, and Waffle Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Hemophilia Awareness Month as well as Cheerleading Safety Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, March 21: World Down Syndrome Day, International Day of Forests, Single Parents’ Day.

Monday, March 22: World Water Day, Goof Off Day, As Young as You Feel Day.

Tuesday, March 23: Puppy Day, Near Miss Day, Atheist Day.

Wednesday, March 24: Tuberculosis Day, Chocolate Covered Raisins Day, National Cocktail Day.

Thursday, March 25: Waffle Day, Pecan Day, Tolkien Reading Day.

Friday, March 26: Epilepsy Awareness Day (Purple Day), Spinach Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day.

Saturday, March 27: World Theatre Day, Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day, International Whiskey Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nutty doughnut at Chilliwack cafe celebrates release of Disney film
Next story
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

Just Posted

An unknown stuntman leaps out a window on the second of floor of the Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale March 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PHOTOS: John Cena films jump scene in Cloverdale for new series Peacemaker

Unknown stuntman leaps from building

Holly Arntzen, seen here in performance with The Wilds with Kevin Wright - will explore the jazz side of her musical personality in a live-streamed concert from Victoria on Sunday (March 21). (File photo)
Holly Arntzen to live-stream jazz from Victoria

Peninsula resident featured March 21 with father Lloyd’s band

Surrey resident Jujhar Mann in an episode of The Food Network’s “Great Chocolate Showdown” TV series. (Photo: foodnetwork.ca)
Surrey baker living a childhood dream on TV show featuring chocolatey challenges

‘My parents never said no, it just wasn’t the norm for a South Asian boy to bake,’ Jujhar Mann says

In B.C., it is against the law to text, email, talk or otherwise hold an electronic device in the hand while operating a motor vehicle, including while the vehicle is stopped at a red light. We all know this, so why do so many of us still do it? (Drivesmart)
SIMPSON: What do pets, bras, cereal bowls and novels have in common?

They can cost you a lot of money and even kill someone if not handled safely and responsibly

Drugs, cash, and a replica Glock were seized after police searched a home in the 18400-block of 56 Avenue in Cloverdale. (Surrey RCMP handout)
Mounties seize drugs and cash from three people connected to a home in Cloverdale

Police seize more than 6,000 doses of crystal meth and $20,000 cash

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

A poodle puppy is seen in its Chilliwack home on March 27, 2008. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 is Puppy Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 21 to 27

Puppy Day, Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, and Waffle Day are all coming up this week

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli is taken out from in front of Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko by defenceman Nate Schmidt during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal on Friday, March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Miller scores in OT to lift Canucks to key 3-2 win over Habs

Demko makes 29 saves in goal for Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Which region is associated with the spring roll? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowedge of all things spring-related

Overhead view of Forest March BC rally in Centennial Square on Friday, March 19. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. residents rally to protect old-growth forests

Protesters at B.C. legislature and dozens of B.C. communities stage ForestMarchBC 2021

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend Sunday service, in Chilliwack, B.C., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. British Columbia’s top doctor says she is thankful a petition challenging her COVID-19 orders in B.C. Supreme Court has been dismissed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s top doctor ‘thankful’ as court ruling upholds public health orders

Dr. Henry says officials working with religious groups to plan gradual return to in-person services

Hannah Ankenmann receives her first shot of COVID-19 vaccine administered by a Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Family Health nurse in early March. Small communities on Vancouver Island are receiving vaccine for entire communities. (Zoe Ducklow/North Island Gazette)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 737 on Friday

Up to 292 people in hospital, two more deaths

File photo by Dale Klippenstein
Homicide investigation underway in Abbotsford following hang-up 911 call

Man dies after call placed on March 3 from 32300 block of Slocan Drive

Most Read