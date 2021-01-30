Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In February, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating Cheerleading Week and Bird-Feeding Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Jan. 31: Backwards Day, Gorilla Suit Day, Inspire Your Heart With Art Day.

Monday, Feb. 1: World Read Aloud Day, Serpent Day, Baked Alaska Day.

Tuesday, Feb. 2: Day of the Crêpe, Play Your Ukulele Day, Hedgehog Day, Marmot Day.

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Golden Retriever Day, Carrot Cake Day.

Thursday, Feb. 4: Thank a Mail Carrier Day, World Cancer Day, Stuffed Mushroom Day, Homemade Soup Day.

Friday, Feb. 5: Work Naked Day, World Nutella Day, National Weatherperson’s Day, Chocolate Fondue Day.

Saturday, Feb. 6: Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Lame Duck Day, Take Your Child to the Library Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’

Just Posted

Left to right: Edith Katronis and Jonathan Katronis of Katronis Real Estate, Courtney van den Boogaard and Matthew Campbell of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, and Reid Hardman and Teddie Hoegler of BC Plant Health Care pause for a picture on 176th Street Jan. 28. Both Katronis Real Estate and BC Plant Health Care donated $5,000 each to become co-lead sponsors for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising initiative. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen leaps closer to fundraising goal for Coldest Night of the Year

Co-lead sponsors BC Plant Health Care and Katronis Real Estate push Community Kitchen over $70,000 mark

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Serious crash in Surrey shuts down part of Highway 10

Police say it’s a head-on collision

Ian Cornish. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Police looking for man who went missing in Whalley

Ian Cornish, 50, was last seen at 2:05 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the 13700-block of 96th Avenue in Whalley

Cloverdale robbery suspect. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey Mounties hunting for Cloverdale robbery suspect

Four gas stations were robbed this month

Deputy Chief Constable Jennifer Hyland began her new job with the Surrey Police Service on Jan. 25. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Police Service officers’ mental health a top priority for Jennifer Hyland

Deputy chief constable says support is a ‘key thing’ she’ll build into the new police force

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

The CBC TV show Dragons’ Den is now accepting applications for virtual auditions. (CBC TV photo)
Applications open for Dragons’ Den virtual auditions

Hit CBC TV show has held in-person auditions in Lower Mainland for many years

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Most Read