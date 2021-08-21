Boo, seen here on May 25, 2013, was named Chilliwack’s Top Dog in 2013. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 is International Dog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Boo, seen here on May 25, 2013, was named Chilliwack’s Top Dog in 2013. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 is International Dog Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 22 to 28

International Dog Day, Crackers Over the Keyboard Day, Pluto Demoted Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In August, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Happiness Happens Month and Catfish Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Aug. 22: Eat a Peach Day, Take Your Cat to the Vet Day, Be an Angel Day.

Monday, Aug. 23: Sponge Cake Day, Ride the Wind Day, Cuban Sandwich Day.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Pluto Demoted Day, International Strange Music Day, Knife Day.

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Whiskey Sour Day, Kiss and Make Up Day, Banana Split Day.

Thursday, Aug. 26: International Dog Day, Women’s Equality Day, Toilet Paper Day.

Friday, Aug. 27: International Lottery Day, Pots de Crème Day, Banana Lovers’ Day.

Saturday, Aug. 28: Crackers Over the Keyboard Day, Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day, Bow Tie Day, International Bat Night.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Â 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elon Musk claims Tesla will debut a humanoid robot next year

Just Posted

Participants in the 2019 Terry Fox Run are seen outside the Cloverdale Legion Sept. 15, 2019. This year the in-person run has returned after being held as a virtual event only in 2020. Registration will open at the Cloverdale Legion Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. with the run set to start at 10 a.m. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
In-person Terry Fox Run returns to Cloverdale Sept. 19

Yogesh Bansal walks into the Cloverdale Rodeo Association offices on the Fairgrounds. Bansal, the controller for the Cloverdale Rodeo and a South Asian, said the allegations of anti-South Asian racism being levelled against the former Rodeo GM Mike MacSorely are “absolutely not true.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Racism allegations hard to believe say three South Asians with ties to Rodeo

Police say three people are dead following a single-vehicle collision in Surrey early Saturday morning (Aug. 21). At 2:47 a.m. Saturday, Surrey RCMP, along with B.C. Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire Service responded to a report of a single vehicle that crashed into a tree in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into a tree in Surrey, 3 people dead: RCMP

Surrey RCMP is investigating a shooting in Newton Friday evening (Aug. 20, 2021). At 5:41 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 13700-block of 70 Avenue. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Two in custody, one injured in Surrey shooting