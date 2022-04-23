A group from Project Dance moves to the song ‘Grease’ during the tap dance portion of the 68th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival at the Cultural Centre on Feb. 12, 2015. Friday, April 29, 2022 is International Dance Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 24 to 30

International Dance Day, Hairball Awareness Day, Hug A Plumber Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In April, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Adopt a Ferret Month and World Autism Awareness Month.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, April 24: World Pinhole Photography Day, Scream Day, Pig In A Blanket Day.

Monday, April 25: World Penguin Day, World Malaria Day, Hug A Plumber Day.

Tuesday, April 26: Hug An Australian Day, World Burlesque Day, International Chernobyl Awareness Day, Alien Day.

Wednesday, April 27: International Guide Dog Day, Stop Food Waste Day, Morse Code Day.

Thursday, April 28: Love Your Thighs Day, Clean Comedy Day, Superhero Day.

Friday, April 29: Hairball Awareness Day, World Wish Day, International Dance Day.

Saturday, April 30: Save The Frogs Day, Go Birding Day, Independent Bookstore Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

