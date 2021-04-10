Librarian Katie Burns with the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries poses for a photo in Chilliwack on June 18, 2019. Monday, April 12, 2021 is Library Workers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Librarian Katie Burns with the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries poses for a photo in Chilliwack on June 18, 2019. Monday, April 12, 2021 is Library Workers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of April 11 to 17

Library Workers Day, That Sucks! Day, and Wear Your Pyjamas to Work Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In April, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Autism Awareness Month and Month of the Military Child.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, April 11: World Parkinson’s Disease Day, Pet Day, Submarine Day, Cheese Fondue Day.

Monday, April 12: Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, Hamster Day, Library Workers’ Day.

Tuesday, April 13: Equal Pay Day, Be Kind to Lawyers Day, Scrabble Day.

Wednesday, April 14: Dolphin Day, Look Up at the Sky Day, Day of Pink.

Thursday, April 15: That Sucks! Day, College Student Grief Awareness Day, Anime Day.

Friday, April 16: Save the Elephant Day, Eggs Benedict Day, Wear Your Pyjamas to Work Day.

Saturday, April 17: Blah Blah Blah Day, World Hemophilia Day, Bat Appreciation Day, Haiku Poetry Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Most Read