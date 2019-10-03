Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment

Twitter has removed a tweet from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice-President Joe Biden.

The post was removed because of a copyright complaint. It featured a doctored version of the band’s 2015 music video “Photograph,” showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.

Trump’s tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his telephone call with Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.

A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday it responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”

ALSO READ: Pompeo acknowledges he was on Trump call at centre of impeachment probe

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta firefighter’s misdial ends in pizza party for Texas first responders
Next story
Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP looking for suspect in forcible confinement case

William Daniels-Sey, 21, is described as dark-skinned with black hair and brown eyes

Tesla and SUV drivers likely saw Surrey shooting suspect

Mounties are anxious to speak to specific witnesses to Saturday’s brazen shooting in Clayton Heights

Sports ‘hub’ pitched at Surrey park designed to draw big track meets and games

‘Destination sports facility’ at Bear Creek Park includes plan to reduce athlete-walker conflicts

Metro Vancouver task force recommends eight-lane tunnel for Massey crossing

No costs are attached to any of the options considered

Mixed reaction after first couple days of dogs on White Rock promenade

Dogs allowed to walk promenade from Oct. 1 to March 31

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot’: B.C. veteran, 96, awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Las Vegas shooting victims reach settlement with MGM of up to $800 million

Owner of Mandalay Bay faces hundreds of lawsuits after gunman opened fire on outdoor concert in 2017

Canadian doctor says blowback to meat study is ‘hysterical,’ more discourse needed

Evidence that links red meat consumption to bad health outcomes is weak, study claims

VIDEO: Vancouver officer struck on roadside by distracted ‘L’ driver

The officer has been unable to return to work due to his injuries

The separation of church and state hot topic in French-language debate

Conservative, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Liberal leaders took part

Man hit, killed, by car after apparently running into Vancouver street

The 25-year-old driver remained at the scene

‘Interesting mixture of emotions’: Scott Moir reflects on final tour with Tessa Virtue

The Canadian figure skating champions will be skating through B.C. for Rock the Rink tour

McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Vancouver blows third-period lead in Edmonton

Most Read