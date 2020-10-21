Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during a news conference Tuesday October 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Trudeau and his family decide against trick-or-treating this year due to COVID

Adhering to local health authorities, Trudeau urges Canadians to do their part in following those guidelines

With the spookiest evening of the year arriving Oct. 31, many parents are wondering how COVID-19 is going to affect their plans for trick-or-treating this year.

On Tuesday, (Oct. 20), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed he, too, will be staying home with his family instead of gathering treats with his children.

“Listening to Public Health officials it means my family will not be going trick-or-treating this year,” Trudeau said during a news conference.

Trudeau said his children might take part in an Easter-style egg hunt around the house, instead.

“I think families will be creative in how they respond to giving their kids as fun a holiday as we can,” Trudeau said. “While always listening to public health and listening to local guidelines.”

Last Friday, Trudeau was providing an update on the federal response to COVID-19 and acknowledged how difficult the pandemic has been for people, especially kids.

“No families, no extended families, no parties, no friends – these are things that kids are struggling with during this time of COVID,” Trudeau said. “We’ve asked an awful lot of everyone across the country, especially kids, but I want you to know we’re going to continue asking a lot of you because I know you’re capable of it.”

Questioning how to handle Halloween this year is on the mind of many parents. Health officials in some provinces have recommended families stay home instead of participating in door-knocking for candy this year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that British Columbians should ‘stick to six’ this year. While also encouraging people to pre-package candies and have them ready for children, allowing them to trick-or-treat one at a time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

video

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Narwhal tusk discovered in Calgary Goodwill pile to be donated to university

Just Posted

Matthew Campbell, director of the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank, stands amongst a large amount of non-perishable food and household items being stored inside the Pacific Community Church. This year’s ‘Halloween For Hunger’ food drive, put on by students at Clayton Heights, will go to benefit the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Clayton Heights Secondary kicks off annual ‘Halloween for Hunger’ event

Students to collect much-needed items for food bank

John Horgan brought the NDP campaign to Langley on Wednesday, Oct. 21, just three days before the B.C. vote (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Horgan brings NDP campaign to Langley

Predicts gains, says people are looking at the party ‘differently’ after three years

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
OUR VIEW: Lenient courts aren’t helping

It’s hard to fault the palpable frustration of Metro Vancouver Transit Police

The Surrey Eagles are currently seeking billet families for its players in advance of the 2020-‘21 BC Hockey League season. (Garrett James photo)
Surrey Eagles in ‘desperate’ need of billet families for BCHL season

COVID-19 pandemic has made finding homes for players difficult: billet co-ordinator

Surrey RCMP cruisers outside a Newton townhouse Tuesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Toddler in hospital, woman dead following stabbings at Surrey townhouse

Police say two-year-old was among victims found at townhouse complex in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

The website Chigoby is among eight scam online retailers that have been identified by the Better Business Bureau. The site was fraudulently using an Abbotsford residential address, but has since switched to one in Poland.
8 scam online-shopping websites fraudulently use Abbotsford address

Better Business Bureau says victims lost hundreds for non-existent or poor-quality products

Joy Johnson is Simon Fraser University’s 10th president and vice-chancellor. (submitted photo)
New SFU president Joy Johnson sworn in during virtual fall convocation this week

Honorary degrees for Mina Shum and Sarah Diamond

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A glimpse of some of the 480 (approx) cars written off as a result of the acid spills along the Trail highway in 2018. Photo: Trail Times
Kootenay Ford dealer’s frustration grows with ICBC

Trail AM Ford owner Dan Ashman says he just wants fair compensation from ICBC

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mail-in ballot from Elections BC (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
At least 26% of eligible voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

Voters can cast a ballot until 8 p.m PST on Election Day

RCMP were called to an assault in the 23700-block of 110 Ave in Maple Ridge Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Assault in Maple Ridge sends three men to hospital

RCMP were called to a residence Tuesday night

A 2018 decision to fly a rainbow flag ended up costing the City of Langley $62,000 in legal fees (Langley Advance Times file)
Human rights win in rainbow flag fight cost B.C. city $62,000

“Lengthy and involved” process provoked by complaint

Most Read