(Twitter/@officialbuffcat)

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson were a cat, he might look like this.

Since first posting images of their neighbour’s extremely muscular cat on May 27, this twitter sensation has taken off and already amassed a large following — including having been featured on Buzzfeed.

Known simply as @officialbuffcat, this four-legged feline appears to be much bigger than a normal house cat, but just as gentle as your favourite furry friend.

It’s already spawned fan art from viewers like this scribble:

And of course the Internet soon became involved and took things to a whole other level.

Which proved that anything can be marketed across the web in a matter of minutes.

But you have to admit, others have taken a very creative approach with their editing skills and have placed Buff Cat in all kinds of places.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

Just Posted

Serial sex assault suspect nabbed in Surrey, then released by police

Surrey RCMP say an adult male was arrested Sunday (May 27) in connection with four incidents

Medal wins for Surrey athletes on opening day of track provincials

BC High School Track and Field Championships continue until Saturday in Langley

VIDEO: A former Surrey gangster’s cautionary tale

THIRD IN A SERIES: Jordan Buna went from sports champ to drug trafficker, and shares his story with Surrey elementary students

ZYTARUK: Road pricing is reprehensible

Fairness? Hah! It represents an attack on the working poor and all lower-income drivers

Surrey mulls relocating 400 Crescent homes in decades to come

‘Managed retreat’ one of four options considered

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

BREAKING: Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder

Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder

Four-year-old B.C. girl hit by bus while on vacation

Lila Jane Zuest is in critical condition in an Ontario hospital, a GoFundMe page has been created

Last Greyhound bus leaves B.C.’s Highway of Tears

BC Transit will fill void on an interim basis beginning June 4

Researcher suggests “poopsicle” theory for B.C. woman hit by falling feces

Rob Young, with UBCO, says frozen feces could have formed on the outside of the plane

Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000

Painting done by Group of Seven contemporary Tom Thomson fetches more than anticipated at auction

This is one big Buff Cat

Large Canadian cat becomes popular meme on social media

Video: Rare moose triplets caught on camera in Alberta

The video captured Tuesday shows a mother moose and her set of triplets in Didsbury, Alta.

B.B. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

June is ALS Awareness Month: the disease affects thousands of Canadians each year

Most Read