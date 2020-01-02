This Surrey property, located on 17146 20 Ave., is an estimated $31.52 million, according to BC Assessment. (Google Maps)

Surrey, Abbotsford homes crack top 10 most expensive properties in B.C.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s property in Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C.

BC Assessment has calculated that properties across the province will see an average 2.5-per-cent decrease in 2020 – impacting the most expensive regions the most.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s property in the Kitsilano neighbourhood of Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C., topping the list for much of the past decade. However, the property saw an 11-per-cent dip this year compared to last, dropping from $73.12 million to about $64.94 million.

ALSO READ: Here’s the one property among B.C.’s 10 priciest that’s not in Vancouver

The average property decreased by 15 per cent across Metro Vancouver. Meanwhile, for the first time in at least three years, Surrey and Abbotsford properties have made it into the top 10 list.

Here are the most expensive properties in B.C.:

  • 3085 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver — $64.94 million
  • 4707 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $58.72 million
  • James Island, James Island — $56.74 million
  • 4719 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $36.04 million
  • 4743 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $32.77 million
  • 2815 Point Grey Rd., Vancouver — $32.58 million
  • 4773 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $31.72 million
  • 17146 20 Ave., Surrey — $31.52 million
  • 4857 Belmont Ave., Vancouver — $30.20 million
  • 35220 Cassiar Ave., Abbotsford — $30.02 million

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Just Posted

Dead body found near Surrey motel

Police say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious. The age and gender has not been released.

Stabbing in Surrey sends one to hospital

Police say suspect fled the scene, no one in custody

Cellphone app helps Delta police locate missing teen

The youth was found unconscious and suffering from hypothermia in Burns Bog

Using Barbie’s face, Surrey painter satirizes ‘influencers’ in latest show

Alex Sandvoss wants to shine a light on how the ‘fast fashion’ industry is destroying our planet

Newton family welcomes Surrey’s first baby of 2020

Solah was born shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 at Surrey Memorial Hospital

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Young woman on the mend after explosion at frozen Cranbrook lake

Emergency personnel responded to a reported explosion in Cranbrook on Dec. 27.

Grouse Mountain ski resort purchased by B.C.-based Northland Properties

Grouse Mountain is one of Vancouver’s top natural tourist attractions

Surrey, Abbotsford homes crack top 10 most expensive properties in B.C.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s property in Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C.

Vancouver Island mom issued $368 distracted driving ticket for ‘scrolling’ on her phone

Lawyer says ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Most Read