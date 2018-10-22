Super-pup! (BlueHeronFarmTX/Twitter)

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

A farm in southern Texas has come up with an adorable way to count down the days to Halloween.

Staff at Blue Heron Farm in Fields House, Texas, are dressing up their five puppies in costumes that range from a roll of sushi, to a carrot, to Superman.

The farm, located about 45 miles northwest of Houston, is a small-scale humane goat dairy farm.

Owned and operated by Christian and Lisa Seger, the 10.5-acre farm is raising the pups to be adopted out to 4 Paws Farm, a Texas animal shelter.

Their dog, Harriet, gave birth to the litter on Sept. 29.

But for now, the Segers are just having some fun with the little ones, costuming them as everything from ferocious lions, to turtles, to ladybugs.

