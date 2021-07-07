Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers opens its U-pick sunflower field on Saturday, July 10. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers opens its U-pick sunflower field on Saturday, July 10. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Sunflower season arrives in Abbotsford

Lakeland Flowers opens U-pick on Saturday, several other locations to admire sunflowers

Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers is moving on from tulips to sunflowers and the 10-acre U-pick field officially opens to the public on Saturday (July 10).

Sunflower season sees the field open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and it is recommended to purchase tickets online. Patrons can select a 90-minute time slot to take pictures, admire the flowers and take in the scenery.

Tickets are also available on the day of attending, but are slightly more expensive. Each ticket includes five pre-cut sunflower stems. Children three and under are free to attend.

Lakeland Flowers is also offering a unique opportunity for sunflower enthusiasts for sunset sessions at the field. They are offering two after hours sunset sessions per week on Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 24 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those tickets come at an additional cost to regular times.

Lakeland Flowers is located at 39171 No. 4 Road.

Abbotsford’s Taves Family Farm plans to reopen its sunflower patch later this month.

Abbotsford’s Maan Farms is also planning a Sunflower Festival later this summer, details have not yet been released for that event.

The Chilliwack Sunflower Festival is also expected to occur later this summer. That event usually gets underway starting in August.

abbotsfordFraser Valley

Previous story
As snow melts, angel emerges once again on Mt. Cheam

Just Posted

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New trial ordered in Surrey court case judge had stayed because of delay

Sierra Sequeira stands with 250 pounds of pasta that the four-year-old raised for the Surrey Food Bank. For her birthday this year, Sierra asked for donations for the food bank instead of gifts. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Four-year-old raises money, food for Surrey Food Bank

Surrey Schools website. (Screenshot)
Surrey school district accidentally posts some student SIN numbers

(Delta Police Department photo)
Police investigating alleged assault in North Delta park