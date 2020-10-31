Straw bales used for Halloween decor can be donated to Critter Care Wildlife Society

Hay bales can be donated to Critter Care Wildlife Society. (Critter Care/Special to The Star)

With Halloween almost over, people will soon be getting rid of the bales of straw they have used for decoration.

Critter Care Wildlife Society said they would put them to good use if people we’re looking for a place to drop them off.

“Each year we spend thousands of dollars on straw as we use it for the majority of our animals,” Critter Care said in a recent Facebook post. “Any donation of straw is appreciated, no donations are ever too small.”

They are located at 481 – 216th St., Langley.

People can phone ahead at 604-530-2054.

The society is also facilitating a “Trick or Treat” fundraising campaign.

Critter Care published on Facebook that for every $5 donated, staff will give the animal a goodie bag of their favorite treats.

People have the option to choose how many “CandyGrams” can go to certain animals at Critter Care, including for a Bear, Beaver, Raccoon, Squirrel, Rabbit, or Otter.

Those donations can be made here.

Critter Care has recused over 50,000 animals in the past 30 years.

With a shifting number of staff members and interns looking after a variety of rehabilitated animals during COVID-19, the society is in need to help to keep the the facility running.

People can find out more at www.crittercarewildlife.org

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

Most Read