Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
137-year-old hall will join other heritage buildings on the museum campus
Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued
Mostly free concerts in fourth annual event, to feature 16 bands at a church in Fleetwood
New assistant superintendent role to be filled next year: district
Sushil and Ram Singh say they plan on investing in real estate and giving the rest to their children
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like
50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation
The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month
Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons
Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems
Positions reviewed as management contracts expire
Survey found a 10% spike in people who plan to go to a ceremony this year compared to 2017
The legend of World War Two pilots Albert and Cedric Mah, as told by their daughters
Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued
Sarah Dhillon, 50, died at scene Sunday; man, 25, has been charged
An eight-year-old girl from Kamloops is selling poppies, worn to remembers animals of war
Antwone Fisher, subject of a 2002 biopic, at event to support SOS Children’s Village B.C.
Struggling through ‘welfare food challenge’ while collecting $61 a day
Junior ‘B’ expansion team finished October with string of victories
137-year-old hall will join other heritage buildings on the museum campus