Seth Rogen, David Chang take ‘cannabis-fortified’ tour of Vancouver

Vancouver-born comedian Seth Rogen takes celebrity chef David Chang on a “cannabis-fortified” culinary tour of his hometown in the Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner docuseries that premiered on Netflix on Wed., Oct. 23, 2019. (Netflix screengrab)

Comedian Seth Rogen reveals his favourite places to eat three square meals in his “hugely multicultural and Asian” hometown as part of David Chang’s new Netflix docuseries Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner, which premiered Wednesday.

The episode starts with a bit of foreshadowing — Chang admitting he’s “positive that most of the activities will revolve around smoking a joint.”

He’s not wrong.

After Rogen picks the celebrity chef up from his hotel, he smokes him up in Queen Elizabeth Park.

With appetites stimulated, the two then embark on a “cannabis-fortified” culinary tour of the town.

Read on to find out where they went.

Breakfast — Lee’s Donuts (1689 Johnston St.)

For the first meal of the day, Rogen takes Chang to Granville Island.

He had a crush on a girl who worked at Lee’s Donuts until she dumped him and hooked up with not one, but two of his best friends, he tells Chang.

Rogen’s story doesn’t stop either of them from enjoying several donuts, marveling at the textural contrast between the dough and the sugar, and the acidic pop of the jelly.

Comedian Seth Rogen and celebrity chef David Chang sample donuts at Lee’s Donuts on Granville Island. (Netflix screengrab)

“I never thought of a jelly donut as a perfect food,” Chang says.

“It’s validating that you think they’re so good because I’ve always thought they’re so good,” Rogen replies. “No jelly donuts are as good as those jelly donuts.”

Lunch — Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant (3888 Main St.)

After fishing for Chinook salmon and dropping traps for Dungeness crabs at the Vancouver Harbour, Rogen and Chang are ready for lunch — dim sum at Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant.

Comedian Seth Rogen and celebrity chef David Chang do dim sum at Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant. (Netflix screengrab)

They mow down on open-face dumplings and debate the merits of chicken feet until the manager invites them to the kitchen. Rogen points out the woks and tells Chang that when his parents were looking at houses, they wanted a wok room.

“That tells you everything about Vancouver,” Chang says.

Celebrity chef David Chang asks comedian Seth Rogen about his career after lunch at Sun Sui Wah Seafood Restaurant and Rogen says he started doing stand-up comedy in Vancouver at age 13. (Netflix screengrab)

Snack — Apna Bhaia Sweet Shop (6616 Fraser St.)

Rogen and Chang work off dim sum at the VanDusen Botanical Garden Elizabethan Hedge Maze, comparing their quest to the labyrinth of hedges in The Shining.

They take a drive by the Snow Garden Chinese Restaurant, where Rogen says he would order lemon chicken before it closed.

Then, it’s snack time. With Snow Garden off the menu, they buy samosas at the Apna Bhaia Sweet Shop and pull up a bench outside.

Comedian Seth Rogen and celebrity chef David Chang enjoy samosas from Apna Bhaia Sweet Shop. (Netflix screengrab)

Dinner — HK BBQ Master (4651 No. 3 Road, Richmond)

The samosas tide the two over until dinner at HK BBQ Master, where they feast on Chinese melon soup, honey barbecue pork, crispy roasted pork and soy chicken.

Staff explain the popular Richmond restaurant sometimes sells out of certain items, so customers often order by asking what is available.

According to Yelp, the restaurant is also temporarily closed and will reopen on Dec. 1.

Comedian Seth Rogen and celebrity chef David Chang eat Chinese melon soup, honey barbecue pork, crispy roasted pork and soy chicken for dinner in new docuseries. (Netflix screengrab)

Rogen and Chang end their tour with a visit to the Vancouver Aquarium, to meet the octopus Ceph Rogen, a play on cephalopod.



