Salty’s Lobster Shack serving soon at Abbotsford Centre

Lobster rolls from Salty’s Lobster Shack will soon be available during events at the Abbotsford Centre starting this week. (Salty’s Lobster Shack Instagram photo)

A Vancouver food cart favourite will soon be making a home away from home inside the Abbotsford Centre.

The News has learned that Salty’s Lobster Shack will be debuting inside the AC for the Brothers Osborne concert on Thursday (Oct. 21) and will be in the building for the Abbotsford Canucks home opener on Friday (Oct. 22).

Salty’s has confirmed via their app that they will also be in the building on Sunday (Oct. 24) for the Canucks game. It’s expected that they will offer food for all events at the AC moving forward.

The food cart, based in east Vancouver, is well known for its ‘shack’ cart design. The current menu includes: Maine lobster roll, crab roll, Connecticut lobster roll, lobster mac and cheese, lobster or crab grilled cheese sandwich and lobster bisque.

Spectra’s Rick Comeau, the general manager of the AC, stated that they will be offering the lobster roll and lobster bisque in Abbotsford.

“We want to start off at least by keeping it very simple,” he said. “So the lobster roll and the lobster bisque with some chips and that kind of stuff. Keep it simple to start with and then once they get their feet under them then maybe add an item.”

Comeau said the idea behind Salty’s and the recently announced Lullys Food Experience is fast and delicious food. AC management doesn’t want people to be spending too much time waiting in line ordering or receiving food. He said the Abbotsford Canucks were a crucial part of bringing Salty’s to the AC.

“They reached out to the Abbotsford Canucks and people just want to get involved with us and the team,” he said. “Myself and the Canucks met with Salty’s and worked out a deal for him to come on board, we’ve never offered something like this at the AC.”

For more on Salty’s, visit instagram.com/saltyslobster.

