Revelstoke woman finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck

After reading in the Revelstoke news about vandalized Alberta-registered vehicles, Charlene Pors said she’s nervous to drive downtown.

While Pors and her family live in Revelstoke, her partner works for an oil and gas company in Alberta. His work truck has a red plate.

Recently, Matt Graham, who also has Alberta plates but lives in Revelstoke, found his car keyed outside his work and a note telling him to “f**k off back to Alberta”.

“I get it. People are on edge, but it’s not an excuse to touch and wreck other people’s stuff,” said Graham at the time.

Pors said she sometimes uses her partner’s Albertan truck for errands around Revelstoke.

On May 27, Pors parked the truck downtown while she bought kids’ clothes. When she came back, she saw a note on the windshield.

Expecting the worst and something cruel, she read the note and instead was surprised.

“Welcome to our lovely town of Revelstoke,” read the letter.

Pors said the letter was respectful and warming.

“Despite what you may have seen in the news. The majority of citizens here understand that our economy depends on the influx of visitors year round and our businesses depend on people like you.

“All the best in your travels, we hope to see you back when this is all over,” finished the letter.

Pors said the letter showed Revelstoke was coming together as a community and was not going be characterized by a select few.

“A person should not be defined by their plate colour,” she said.

While the authors of both notes have remained anonymous, Pors said she is going to pay it forward and put her note on another Alberta vehicle.

“Whoever wrote this – I’m a Revy local and couldn’t agree more.”

MP for Kootenay-Columbia Rob Morrison posted on Facebook that his office is inundated with notes of concern around hatred expressed towards fellow Canadians based on the colour of their licence plates.

“As we enter the aftermath of this pandemic we will have an opportunity to lend a hand of help and in that act of kindness we will begin to silence the voices of hate. I am calling on all Kootenay-Columbians to denounce hate in all its forms,” he writes.

The District of Sicamous posted on Facebook, reminding people to stay kind.

“What if we stopped looking at licence plates and instead looked at the actual people around us, saw them for the individual human beings that they are, and gave them a smile, maybe even a nod hello?”

B.C. is still asking people to avoid non-essential travel across the provincial border to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

 

Coronavirus

