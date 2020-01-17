Hummingbird visits feeder. (Dreulani Dupuis/Contributed)

Resident hummingbirds suffer in B.C.’s frigid weather

Wildlife Rescue Association has received a report of a bird passing out at a feeder from the cold

Harsh winter weather on B.C.’s south coast has frozen out the area’s resident hummingbirds.

The Wildlife Rescue Association says it has responded to more than 75 calls in just a few days from people who have found distressed, freezing or starving hummingbirds.

The group has rescued 10 hummingbirds and expects more help will be needed over the weekend for the birds that stay in southern B.C. year-round instead of migrating south for the winter.

The centre says if people want to help, they should get additional feeders and alternate them when they freeze.

It says hummingbirds need to eat almost constantly and can consume half their weight in pure sugar every day.

ALSO READ: How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

The centre has received a report of a bird passing out at a feeder from the cold. If that happens, the group says people are advised to use a towel to pick up the bird, put it in a box with air holes along with the feeder, before bringing it inside to a quiet location overnight.

“Winter becomes a survival crisis as insects and nectar from flowering plants becomes depleted during freezing weather,” the group says in a news release. “Without proper care and nutrition, cold temperatures can lead to the starvation and death of many hummingbirds.”

Janelle Stephenson, the association’s hospital manager, says the danger signs to watch for in the birds include weakness, confusion, visible injuries, birds that are on the ground or are unable to fly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sub-zero B.C. weather freezes clothing in just 45 minutes
Next story
Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Just Posted

Greedy family’s maid overcomes them all in Surrey Little Theatre’s latest play

‘The Late Christopher Bean’ is staged at Clayton-area theatre for a month starting Jan. 23

Fire truck, police car hit in chain of crashes on Hwy. 99 in South Surrey

‘People weren’t paying attention,’ says Surrey assistant fire chief

Two-vehicle crash leads to argument in South Surrey

Police investigating after one driver left the scene

Final Four set at Surrey RCMP Classic, where a new champ will be crowned

Guildford Park beats Semiahmoo, ending Totems’ three-year championship run

City of Surrey spends $1.2M on winter maintenance – so far

Total budget of $3.7M; 7,000 tonnes of salt used

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Should winter tires be mandatory in the Lower Mainland?

ICBC dial-a-claims go up as winter storm takes toll

Canada Post driver in hospital after ice smashes windshield at Massey Tunnel

Incident happened on Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel

Abbotsford bank ATM robbery thwarted by woman standing her ground

Police arrest alleged known robber running down South Fraser wearing balaclava

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Dad of missing Abbotsford woman charged after allegedly exposing himself in park

Barry Shpeley charged with sexual assault and assault

Most Read