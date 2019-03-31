REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Tofino: Bird’s eye view of recent rescue off Lovekin Rock

Four people stranded on a rock near Long Beach in Tofino were brought to safety by members of the Royal Canadian Armed Forces 442 squadron. Watch more >

Williams Lake: First-ever Tsilhqot’in master chef challenge sizzles

Tl’esqox First Nation hosted a Master-Chef-inspired competition with traditional food as the theme. Watch more >

Revelstoke: Researchers probe B.C.’s wolverines

First-of-its-kind study looks at wolverines over a large area of B.C., including in Revelstoke. Watch more >

Abbotsford: Two-legged dog learning to use prosthetic leg

Thanks to donated cash, Roo no longer has to jump like a kangaroo to get around. Watch more >

Victoria: Interfaith chapel brings dogs – and goats for therapy

Students at UVic are invited each week to hangout with sweet furry friends, including dogs and goats, for a few minutes of therapy away from stress. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
El Chapo, the fashionista?

Just Posted

Parents, kids flee Surrey park after reports of male with firearm

Surrey RCMP say it was an imitation weapon

PHOTOS: Thousands of dancers to take to the Surrey Arts Centre stage

Surrey Festival of Dance runs March 29 to April 29

Public engagement for Surrey-Langley SkyTrain to begin in April: report

Surrey council to receive project update

Scholarship ‘ignites a dream’ for Surrey teen who struggled with lupus, stroke in high school

Five students awarded $4,000 scholarships from Surrey Firefighters’ charitable efforts

Teaching certificate applicant whose sexual assault charge was stayed lodges human rights complaint against Teacher Regulation Branch

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

VIDEO: Giants punch their ticket to Round 2 with playoff win Saturday

Vancouver’s major A junior hockey team beat Seattle T-Birds5-1, in Game 6 of the playoffs

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Rally against homeless housing in downtown Maple Ridge

Mayor says council will stand with residents who oppose modular housing

Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

Most Read