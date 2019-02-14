Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

It seems there are three kinds of Valentine’s Days: The romantic, the non-existent and the down-right brutal.

We asked Black Press Media readers to share some of the worst gifts they’ve ever received on the day of love – and got an earful.

What is the worst Valentine’s Day gift you’ve received?

“Finding out that your husband bought you roses for Valentine’s Day only so he could give the free dozen to his then-girlfriend (now his wife).” – Donna Paterson

“Yogurt-covered raisins.” – Natasha Foster

“An apron. He is now an ex.” – Bev Inglis

“A Dieffenbachia plant, which turned out to be poisonous for my cat, and almost killed her, causing us great stress and thousands of dollars!” – Sandy Evans

“Cleaning supplies 13 days after my C-section with my first son. I don’t celebrate this day at all. I just get disappointed every year, but nothing tops that year.” – Shauna Roed

“A bath towel.” – Talon Hart

(Comments have been edited for spelling, grammar, and obscenity)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP believe Cloverdale pellet gun incidents are ‘linked’

The incidents both happened in February just blocks apart

Cloverdale curler headed to Canada Winter Games

Dawson Ballard, teammates will play as Team BC

Province selects three bidding teams for Pattullo Bridge replacement

SNC-Lavalin, the company involved in allegations with Prime Minister’s Office, is among potential contractors

Wellness Warrior event planned for South Surrey

Wellness event to be hosted by First Nations Health Authority and Surrey School District

VIDEO: 63 years in, an upbeat youth pipe band continues to sound off in Surrey

White Spot Pipe Band rehearsals are Monday nights in Fraser Heights

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Readers share the worst Valentine’s Day gifts they’ve ever received

A few of these senders maybe should have just gone with chocolates…

Visibility warning for Coquihalla

DriveBC is issuing a visibility warning for Highway 5 and 97 C

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Another snowy blast of winter due to arrive in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected

Killer’s ‘Mr. Big’ confession in girl’s murder could have been fabricated, judge says

Garry Handlen’s statements inadmissible in 1975 killing of Kathryn-Mary Herbert of Abbotsford

Postal workers say millennials perplexed by “snail mail”

A study shows Canadian millennials appreciate Canada Post, but do they know where the stamp goes?

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

Most Read