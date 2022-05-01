There are plenty of calculations involved in taxes. These include formulas used by governments to calculate tax rates as well as mathematical equasions used to determine the amount a taxpayer owes the government or the amount of one’s refund. (File photo)

There are plenty of calculations involved in taxes. These include formulas used by governments to calculate tax rates as well as mathematical equasions used to determine the amount a taxpayer owes the government or the amount of one’s refund. (File photo)

QUIZ: The taxman cometh

As Canada’s income tax deadline nears, how much do you know about taxation?

It’s tax time in Canada.

The deadline for filing income tax is April 30, but this year, since the date falls on a Saturday, tax returns must be received or postmarked on or before May 2.

Income tax is not the only form of taxation in Canada. There are also municipal property taxes, sales taxes, excise taxes and more.

In addition, disliked government programs are sometimes described as “a waste of taxpayer dollars.”

To mark the end of income tax season, relax with these 12 questions about taxation.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conteststaxes

 

Governments at all levels collect significant revenue from taxation. How much do you know about taxes in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Governments at all levels collect significant revenue from taxation. How much do you know about taxes in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 1 to 7

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 1

Lloyd Edwards during the unveiling of the STA building being renamed in Edwards’ honour. The STA held the event at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School on Saturday (April 30), but the association’s offices are just down King George Boulevard. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘It all traces back to Lloyd’: Surrey Teachers’ rename building in honour of its first Black president

Surrey’s Party for the Planet, which took place in and around Surrey City Hall and Civic Plaza, returned the first time Saturday (April 30, 2022) since the pandemic was declared in 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s Party for the Planet returns

Violinist Leila Josefowicz is among performers in the VSO’s “Surrey Nights” concerts next season. (Photo: Chris Lee/leilajosefowicz.com)
‘Always sold-out’: Four ‘Surrey Nights’ concerts for VSO starting with ‘Scheherazade’ in October