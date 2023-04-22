Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. In which year was she born? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attends a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. In which year was she born? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

April 22 is Earth Day, a day set aside to support environmental protection

Each year, Earth Day is observed on April 22 as a show of support for environmental protection.

The day was first observed in 1970 and today there are Earth Day celebrations around the world. In Canada, many communities hold Earth Day or Earth Week events.

How much do you know about the earth, the environment and Earth Day celebrations? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about housing and homes?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsEarth DayEnvironment

 

A pedestrian walks on a bridge above vehicle traffic in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, as the city is enveloped under thick smog. Do you know which country produces the most carbon dioxide pollution? (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

A pedestrian walks on a bridge above vehicle traffic in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, as the city is enveloped under thick smog. Do you know which country produces the most carbon dioxide pollution? (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Environmental activist David Suzuki speaks during a rally in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Which long-running CBC Television show did he host? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Environmental activist David Suzuki speaks during a rally in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Which long-running CBC Television show did he host? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Quiet Lake, in the Yukon, is one of Canada’s many lakes. What percentage of the world’s fresh water supply is in Canada? (John Arendt - Black Press)

Quiet Lake, in the Yukon, is one of Canada’s many lakes. What percentage of the world’s fresh water supply is in Canada? (John Arendt - Black Press)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman’s yellow flower campaign inspiring British Columbians to talk to each other

Just Posted

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?

Quinton Bryant runs with the ball for Lord Tweedsmuir in their game against Fleetwood Park April 20. The two teams battled for the Quigley Cup, a rivalry trophy, for the first time since 2019. (Photo submitted: Karly Rheum)
Lord Tweedsmuir reclaims Quigley Cup

The locomotive “Old Curly” is seen with a logging crew sometime between 1912 and 1914. The Surrey Historical Society wants to bring Old Curly back to Surrey. (Burnaby Village Museum Photograph Collection)
Surrey Historical Society wants to bring Old Curly back to Surrey

Works from members of the Sculptors Society of BC in the upcoming show The Best of 3 Dimensions this May at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery includes everything from the representational to the whimsical and abstract. Contributed photos
White Rock show explores possibilities of three-dimensional art

Pop-up banner image