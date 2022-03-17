March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a day in honour of the patron saint of Ireland. (Pixabay.com)

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a day in honour of the patron saint of Ireland. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?

March 17 is the day to honour Ireland’s patron saint and Irish culture

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a day in honour of the patron saint of Ireland.

It’s also a time to celebrate all things Irish — even for those who have no direct connection to the Emerald Isle.

Today, as you wear green and contemplate the importance of shamrocks, take a moment to test your knowledge about St. Patrick and Irish culture with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHolidays

 

St. Patrick’s Day is a time for everyone to join in the festivities. (Don Bodger - Black Press)

St. Patrick’s Day is a time for everyone to join in the festivities. (Don Bodger - Black Press)

Will Millar, known for being the leader of The Irish Rovers band, has also created visual art. Do you know where The Irish Rovers originated? (Photo courtesy of Will Millar)

Will Millar, known for being the leader of The Irish Rovers band, has also created visual art. Do you know where The Irish Rovers originated? (Photo courtesy of Will Millar)

Previous story
Canada-Ukraine exchange students return to B.C. town to help and to remember

Just Posted

From left: The Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Matthew Campbell and Meghan Neufeld receive a cheque from Yvonne Stengel (Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing) and Aman Dhillon (Tangerine Developments) for $9,600. The funds will be used to support the Kitchen’s outreach programs. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Developer and marketer donate nearly $10K to local charity

A free pantry set up in uptown White Rock was found in pieces Tuesday (March 15, 2022). (White Rock Pantry Project Facebook photo)
White Rock ‘free pantry’ reduced to pile of rubble

The Washboard Union performs during the 2018 Gone Country benefit concert, to return to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale on July 23, for the first time since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 events were postponed due to the pandemic. (Photo: Facebook.com/TwinsCancerFundraising)
Gone since 2019, and long sold out, Surrey cancer concert to return in summer facing new challenges

Ishaval Gill and her father, Kamaldevinder Gill, star in Desirée Dawson’s award-winning music video, “Meet You At the Light.” (Photo: Vimeo.com)
Judges ‘moved to tears’ by Surrey-filmed music video, big winner at famed SXSW festival