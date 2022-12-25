For Christians around the world, Christmas is the time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. (Contributed)

For Christians around the world, Christmas is the time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. (Contributed)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

There are plenty of celebrations and customs on Dec. 25.

Christmas Day, on Dec. 25, is a significant celebration for many Canadians.

It is a time for family gatherings, gift exchanging, carolling and a special meal.

For some, the day is a religious observance, while for others, it is a special family time.

How much do you know about Christmas and the celebrations surrounding the day? Put your knowledge to the test with these 15 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Can you cope with lots of snow?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasContests

 

During the holiday season, many people hang ornaments and decorations from their trees. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

During the holiday season, many people hang ornaments and decorations from their trees. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Christmas is a time when many enjoy a celebratory meal. What is the traditional Christmas dinner in Canada? (Contributed)

Christmas is a time when many enjoy a celebratory meal. What is the traditional Christmas dinner in Canada? (Contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Weather ruin your holiday plans? Here’s what to do if your flight was cancelled

Just Posted

A cyclist navigates through the snow on an unplowed Robson Street as freezing rain falls in downtown Vancouver, on Friday, December 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. STORM: 20-50 mm of rain expected into Christmas Day in Metro Vancouver

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

A burst pipe may be responsible for the partial collapse of the ceiling at a Surrey Safeway on Friday. The store at 152 Street and 88 Avenue has been closed two days before Christmas, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Burst of frozen pipe may be to blame for partial collapse of ceiling at Surrey Safeway

Alex Fraser Bridge (pictured) and Port Mann Bridge both closed to traffic at roughly the same time on Friday (Dec. 23) morning due to ice falling from cables onto vehicles. (Shane MacKichan photo)
VIDEO: Alex Fraser Bridges reopens to traffic

Pop-up banner image