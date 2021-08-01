Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)

Today, British Columbia’s provincial capital is Victoria, but earlier, another community was the capital. Do you know the former location of British Columbia’s capital? (Black Press Media file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

The B.C. Day long weekend is a time to celebrate the wonderful things about this amazing province

B.C. Day, on the first Monday of August, is a time to celebrate this province.

How much do you know about British Columbia, its history, its geography and its people? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaContests

 

There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)

There are plenty of trees in British Columbia. Which species is the province’s official tree emblem? (Photo courtesy of Forest Practices Board)

B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)

B.C. Day is held on the first Monday of August. How much do you know about this province? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Banana tree bears fruit in Maple Ridge backyard

Just Posted

Helicopters fly past the Tremont Creek wildfire as it burns on the mountains above Ashcroft, B.C., on Friday, July 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Sources CEO David Young at the 2019 ‘Enchanted’ Sources gala. (Brian Giebelhaus photo)
Sources annual gala to return in hybrid format

The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer.
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

Jen and Bill Haggerty stand outside their record shop, Elevated Music, in Cloverdale. The Haggertys opened the store nearly a year ago and are holding a one-year anniversary celebration and sale at the store Aug. 14. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Elevated Music to celebrate its one-year anniversary with special record sale