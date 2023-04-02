Calculating tax bills can be a complicated process. Do you know why income tax was introduced to Canada? (Image from Pixabay)

Calculating tax bills can be a complicated process. Do you know why income tax was introduced to Canada? (Image from Pixabay)

QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

The income tax deadline is approaching. How much do you know about taxation?

Canadians are preparing for the income tax filing deadline on May 1.

Income tax is not the only tax paid by Canadians. There are also sales taxes, excise taxes, property taxes and more.

This is also the time of year when municipal governments must set their tax rates for the year, which affects property taxes.

While few if any enjoy paying taxes, the various levels of government in Canada collect taxes in order to provide services.

How much do you know about taxes in Canada. Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conteststaxes

 

In Canada, taxes affect many purchases, including fuel for motor vehicles. (Black Press file photo)

In Canada, taxes affect many purchases, including fuel for motor vehicles. (Black Press file photo)

The 2023 income tax filing deadline is May 1. (Black Press file photo)

The 2023 income tax filing deadline is May 1. (Black Press file photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chinatowns in Western Canada evolve and renew, both within and outside tradition

Just Posted

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

Cpl Vanessa Munn holds the decals that will be on the windows of participating businnses and in cars that have had its VIN etched on the catalytic converters. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey RCMP and ICBC launched “You Etch It. We Catch It” campaign in hopes of deterring catalytic converter theft

Man stabbed in an apparent random attack on Coast Mountian Bus on April 1, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man stabbed on Surrey transit bus Saturday morning

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland at an event at Sheraton Guildford in Surrey on March 30, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Freeland speaks to how Surrey could benefit from the 2023 federal budget

Pop-up banner image