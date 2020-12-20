(Stock photo) (Stock photo)

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

The first day of winter in the northern hemisphere is Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Whether you enjoy dashing through the snow, walking in a winter wonderland or sitting by the fire and dreaming of a white Christmas, this is the time of year to enjoy cool winter days, long nights and warm homes.

How much do you know about winter, snow and ice? Take this short quiz and find out.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 20 to 26

Just Posted

Volunteers pack Christmas food hampers for needy families Dec. 14 in the Alice McKay Building. Last year the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s annual hamper program served around 500 families and this year organizers expect that number to climb higher. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen adopts two low-income seniors’ complexes for Christmas outreach

COVID forces Community Kitchen to call an audible on Christmas dinner

Four-year-old Ethan Fritz waves at his dad with his mom Alyssa, from the end of White Rock Pier. Pilot TK Minzak – who flies reserve for the U.S. Air Force, organized the fly-by after months of not being able to see Ethan due to border restrictions during the pandemic. (Tracy Holmes photo)
PAN’s most-read stories of 2020 that didn’t involve COVID-19

While the virus dominated headlines, much more happened on the Peninsula

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID outbreaks over at Chilliwack, White Rock care homes, new ones declared in Surrey, PoCo

Fraser Health announces care home outbreaks at Surrey’s Fleetwood Villa, Nicola Lodge in Port Coquitlam

The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society’s annual adopt-a-family program looked a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The society helped 21 families, and got everything ready on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Submitted photo: Dylan Van Rooyen)
Surrey firefighters deliver gifts, food to 21 families

This year looked a little different due to COVID, says organizer

Terrence Pitts, a crossing guard at Latimer Road Elementary School, has been recognized as one of Canada’s favourite crossing guards by Parachute. Pitts was one of three winners for 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Canada’s favourite: Contest recognizes Surrey elementary school crossing guard

Terrence Pitts is a crossing guard at Latimer Road Elementary

(Stock photo) (Stock photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Emotional Dr. Theresa Tam very thankful for speed of COVID-19 vaccine delivery

For Tam the vaccines represent hope, but what keeps her up is the fear that not enough people will take them

Sharon Lambert, seen here with service dog Toby on Dec. 11, 2020, has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of training him and so he can hopefully live with her full-time. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. charity looking for donations to help get service dog into home of Fraser Valley woman

Epic Service Dogs is hoping to give a Christmas miracle to Sharon Lambert of Chilliwack

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media file photo)
Woman tells police her dog was driving after vehicle ends in ditch on Vancouver Island

Woman allegedly refuses to give breath sample, slapped with 90-day driving prohibition

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Helium balloons in Vernon, a hungry bear outside Nakusp and busy beavers in Dawson Creek top BC Hydro’s list of most memorable causes of power outages in 2020. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro’s top 10 memorable outages of 2020

Helium balloons in Vernon and a hungry bear near Nakusp top BC Hydro’s list

B.C. Supreme Courthouse in New Westminster. (Black Press file photo)
Abbotsford youth worker acquitted of sexual exploitation of student

Woman was accused of having sexual relationship with teenage girl in late 1990s

Most Read