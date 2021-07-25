The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the Olympics?

The world’s top athletes are competing in Tokyo, Japan. How much do you know about Olympic action?

The best athletes from around the world are competing in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics.

The games began July 23 and will continue until Aug. 8, with athletes competing in a variety of sports.

How much do you know about the prestigious Olympic Games, the traditions and facts about previous games, as well as a few other facts? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


Japan’s Mina Tanaka (11) collides with Canada’s goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe (1) during a women’s soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Silvia Izquierdo

