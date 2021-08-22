Fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops at orchards around British Columbia. (Summerland Review file photo)

Fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops at orchards around British Columbia. (Summerland Review file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for the fruit harvest?

Apples, peaches and other fruit varieties in our orchards are ready for harvest

Fruit is ripening in orchards around British Columbia and fruit pickers are busy harvesting this year’s crops.

If you enjoy fruit, see how many of these fruit-themed questions you can answer.

Good luck.


The earliest record of wine production in the Okanagan Valley dates back to Father Pandosy’s Okanagan Mission in 1859. Today, the wine industry represents an important part of the British Columbia economy. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Grapes ripen on the vines at a Summerland vineyard. This year’s extreme summer heat and busy wildfire season are affecting wineries and grape growers in the community. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

