A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

A hawk is silhouetted against a foggy morning sun. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of sunshine

How much do you know about the warmth of the summer sun?

There’s a lot to celebrate on the sunny days of summer.

There are even songs about walking on sunshine, the warmth of the sun and seasons in the sun.

This year, because of wildfires burning in British Columbia and elsewhere, the sun has been obscured by the smoke, but sunny days will come again.

Until the sun shines brightly once again, take this quiz about the sun and sun-related facts.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: It’s party time

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Understanding heat and cold

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

A sunflower is on display at the Williams Lake Harvest Fair. Do you know where the sunflower originated? (Angie Mindus photo)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

The Sun-Rype plant on Ethel Street in Kelowna. Do you know when Sun-Rype was formed? (Google Maps)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 15 to 21

Just Posted

Fraser Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roughly 400 people pre-registered to get their vaccine the week before. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
COVID-19 vaccination rates for eligible Surrey residents increases by 3%

A Surrey man is the victim of the Lower Mainland’s latest homicide. Kenneth Thomas Howe, 38, was found in the 6200-block of Darnley Street in Burnaby on Aug. 12 around 6 a.m. (Photo: IHIT)
Surrey man identified as victim in Burnaby homicide

Surrey Fire Service worked to put out a fire that damaged two mobile homes and an RV Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) in the 12600-block of 112A Avenue. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Fire damages mobile homes, RV in Surrey

The Métis Nation British Columbia hosted a flag-raising event Friday (Aug. 13) at its new headquarters in Whalley. (Photo: Métis Nation British Columbia/Facebook)
Métis Nation British Columbia hosts flag-raising event to open Surrey headquarters