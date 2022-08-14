Left, a speciality Bulgarian sausage slavered in sauerkraut, right, a beef sausage with requisite ketchup, crowned by a generous serving of fries are among the many summertime food varieties. Ketchup, a popular condiment, has not always been made with tomatoes.. (Black Press file photo)

Left, a speciality Bulgarian sausage slavered in sauerkraut, right, a beef sausage with requisite ketchup, crowned by a generous serving of fries are among the many summertime food varieties. Ketchup, a popular condiment, has not always been made with tomatoes.. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun

There are plenty of summertime activites to enjoy during the last weeks of August

As the end of August is approaching, it’s time to enjoy the last days and weeks of summer fun.

Whether your idea of a perfect summer day involves boating, waterskiing, camping a barbecue with family and friends, this is the time to enjoy the end of summer.

How much do you know about summertime activities and traditions? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready to go camping?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsSummer

 

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) evades a tackle from Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (39) during the second quarter of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) evades a tackle from Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes (39) during the second quarter of CFL football action in Regina, on Friday, July 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Jeff Ragsdale enjoys taking advantage of much of the outdoor recreation in the Shuswap, including water skiing. Do you know where water skiing originated? (Black Press file photo)

Jeff Ragsdale enjoys taking advantage of much of the outdoor recreation in the Shuswap, including water skiing. Do you know where water skiing originated? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 14 to 20

Just Posted

The Surrey South byelection has been called for Sept. 10. (Elections BC)
Voters go to the polls Sept. 10 for the Surrey South byelection

Surrey RCMP headquarters. March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey RCMP officer wins appeal after being fired for showing photo of penis to domestic violence victim

Paul Orazietti says this power pole is one of the reasons behind his run for city council. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Lack of action at local level helped drive Paul Orazietti into politics

Amrit Birring, People’s Party of Canada. (Submitted photo)
Guildford resident Amrit Birring enters race for Surrey mayor