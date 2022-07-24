James Young of Naramata and his bearded collie Loki have some fun at the Skaha Kennel Club dog show in Summerland prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press file photo)

James Young of Naramata and his bearded collie Loki have some fun at the Skaha Kennel Club dog show in Summerland prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

During the dog days of summer, how much do you know about these majestic animals?

The hot, sunny days in July and August are known as the dog days of summer, but for those who live with these animals, every day is a day to celebrate dogs.

In addition to their role as pets and working animals, dogs also play a part in popular culture including movies, television shows, songs and band names.

How much do you know about dogs? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


For many years, Greyhound buses, with their iconic dog logo, provided transportation to communities across Canada. Do you know when this bus service ceased operations in western Canada? (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Zuma (voiced by Shayle Simons), left to right, Rocky (voiced by Callum Shoniker), Skye (voiced by Lilly Bartlam), Chase (voiced by Iain Armitage), Marshall (voiced by Kingsley Marshall), and Rubble (voiced by Keegan Hedley) are seen in a handout still image for the film “Paw Patrol: The Movie” from Paramount Pictures. Do you know where Paw Patrol originated? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Spin Master)

Do you know which breed of dog is used by the RCMP in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

Do you know which breed of dog is the most common in Canada? (Black Press file photo)

