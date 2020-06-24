Crews install artwork in the middle of the roundabout at the Vedder Bridge on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. See more photos at the end of the story. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Public art stands tall in roundabout at Vedder Bridge in Fraser Valley

Crews are currently installing the canoe and paddles honouring the Ts’elxwéyeqw and Sto:lo history

Crews began installing the new public artwork in the middle of the Vedder Bridge roundabout in Chilliwack on Tuesday.

The piece features a canoe atop a stainless steel ring, supported by eight upright paddles. It was assembled on site and hoisted into place that day, but there’s still more work to be done.

Following Tuesday’s work, concrete will be poured for the foundation and lighting will be installed. In July, landscaping will complete the project which honours the Ts’elxwéyeqw and Stó:lo history of the area.

The piece was designed by Squiala First Nation Chief David Jimmie and Coast Salish artist Bonny Graham, in consultation with the Stó:lo Nation Chiefs Council and Ts’elxwéyeqw Tribe. The work was completed by State of the Art Concepts in the Cowichan Valley, owned by Challen Clark.

The $255,000 contract for the Vedder Bridge roundabout artwork project was awarded to State of the Art Concepts Ltd. at Chilliwack city hall in February, and the city funds had been kept in reserve from the bridge rebuilding budget, and did not represent a new cost.

READ MORE: Fabrication work for Vedder Bridge roundabout art project is well underway

READ MORE: Partnership in Chilliwack at the heart of new roundabout artwork

– with files from Jennifer Feinberg

Art

