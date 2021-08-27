WorkBC is looking for people who want to become technicians. (Black Press file photo)

WorkBC is looking for people who want to become technicians. (Black Press file photo)

Province to fund technician training for up to 36 British Columbians

The training will take place in Vancouver through September 2021 to April 2022

The province is offering training for as many as 36 eligible British Columbians who want to become technicians.

The new community and employer partnerships project announced Friday (Aug. 27), centres on work in building and grounds maintenance, water and waste treatment and fire protection.

“Graduates of this program will be well-placed to find employment as public-works technicians,” said Poverty Reductions Minister Nicholas Simons,

Participants will receive 11 weeks of occupational and essential skills training, four weeks of on-the-job work experience with local employers and one week of follow-up support to assist in their job search.

Graduates will receive certification courses in subjects such as personal protective equipment, first aid and other WorkSafeBC regulated safety standards.

The program is aimed at attracting new Canadians whose qualifications don’t transfer to Canadian certification, the government said.

Training begins Sept. 7 and runs through next July and those interested can contact their local WorkBC centre for further details.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Adult EducationBusiness

Previous story
Tour de Cure team rides in honour of B.C. nurse who died of cancer

Just Posted

The Surrey Board of Trade has donated $10,000 to the Surrey school district’s meal program. (Submitted photo: SBOT)
Surrey business group donates $10K for schools’ breakfast program

A moment after a teenage girl dropped off flowers and a personalized note Monday afternoon, a beam of light filtered through the tree branches where Surrey’s Caleb Reimer, 16, Ronin Sharma, 16, and Parker Magnuson, 17, were killed early Saturday morning. The loss has been felt across the City of Surrey and North American hockey community. (Aaron Hinks photo)
High speed a factor in crash that killed 3 young hockey players in Surrey, police say

Sketch shows the six-storey, 69-unit apartment building slated for affordable housing in Surrey, in the 13900-block of 104th Avenue. (Image: surrey.ca)
New housing co-op project brings Sunshine to a corner of Whalley

Surrey Police Service spokesperson Ian MacDonald. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Complaints filed after FOI reveals Surrey Police chief used personal email