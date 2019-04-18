Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Police pursued a pesky porker Monday afternoon. (Submitted)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP saved the bacon of a roaming pig on Monday evening.

The porker had been hogging Bench Road and posing a hazard to traffic.

“This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape offence,” said a news release issued by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Cari Lougheed.

She said Const. Fabbi and Const. Adams attended the scene and were able to round up the pig and return him home without incident.

“A nice gentleman walking in the area stopped and help us walk the pig up the road,” Fabbi said.

No word on whether this little piggie was actually a ham-burglar, or was just trying to get to the market.


