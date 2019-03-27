Panda Pod Hotel located in Richmond. (Panda Pod Facebook)

Pod hotel set to open in Metro Vancouver

Guests must present out-of-province ID at check-in

A Panda Pod Hotel is opening in Greater Vancouver —- and no it’s not for pandas or locals.

The company says the Panda Pod Hotel is the first “capsule hotel” in the area, according to their Instagram.

Located in Richmond on No. 3 Road, the hotel offers guests a more affordable option than large suites in traditional-styled hotels.

The guest pods are equipped with a folding table, hooks and a pull down screen for privacy, according to the company’s website. They don’t advise leaving personal belongs in the open-to-all space, but do provide complimentary lockers for their guests.

This is the second hotel of its kind to open in B.C., the first being the Pangea Pod Hotel in Whistler.

WATCH: Whistler to open Canada's first pod hotel

READ MORE: Tourism is economic force in British Columbia with 6.1 million visits, ministry says

Additionally, the hotel doesn’t serve any food or permit pets, but does provide internet access.

“We do our best to enforce a quiet and relaxing environment,” says their website. “However, some noise will be inevitable and the pods are not 100 per cent sound-proof.”

Only one person is allowed in each pod, which can hold up to 220 pounds and all guests staying at the hotel must be a minimum of 18-years-old, according to their website.


