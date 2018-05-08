Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Amusement parks don’t have to be just for kids.

Playland is inviting adults to get into the spirit of summer fun with its Playland Nights series.

From June 22 to July 27, every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to midnight will include attractions specifically for those 19 years or older.

The dedicated adults-only event will include beer, wine and special guest DJs in addition to the rides and food trucks.

Specially-themed activities new this year will include a virtual reality racing experience and burlesque show.

Tickets range from $31 to $85 and go on sale May 8.

