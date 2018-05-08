(Playland/Facebook)

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Amusement parks don’t have to be just for kids.

Playland is inviting adults to get into the spirit of summer fun with its Playland Nights series.

From June 22 to July 27, every Friday evening from 7 p.m. to midnight will include attractions specifically for those 19 years or older.

The dedicated adults-only event will include beer, wine and special guest DJs in addition to the rides and food trucks.

Specially-themed activities new this year will include a virtual reality racing experience and burlesque show.

Tickets range from $31 to $85 and go on sale May 8.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Just Posted

Countdown to the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

More than 90 of the world’s best competitors have been invited to this year’s roughstock rodeo

Police looking for witnesses to Surrey roll-over crash

It happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday May 6, in the 19500-block of Highway 1

Third motorcycle crash in Surrey in four days

Latest happened on westbound off ramp of Highway 1 to Highway 17 (176th Street) at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday

Classical musician adds comedy for ‘Perk up, pianist’ show in Surrey

Sarah Hagen honed her performance at fringe festivals over the past two years

Two people charged after man shot in Surrey early Sunday morning

RCMP say police helicopter tracked down suspect vehicle seen leaving scene in Guildford

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Foam Fest returns to Abbotsford

Obstacle course race expected to draw thousands

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Thomas Pappas, 53, charged with breaking and entering

Most Read

  • Playland nights for adults return this summer

    From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

  • 5 to start your day

    IIO to probe Chilliwack incident, two hospitalized in South Surrey blaze and more