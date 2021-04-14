Ribfest 2019. (Aldergrove Star files)

Ribfest 2019. (Aldergrove Star files)

Plans for Langley RibFest shelved for second year in row due to COVID-concerns

50/50 Rotary Lottery to continue for second year, potentially worth $250,000, set for Aug. 19

At their Zoom meeting in late-March, the RibFest Langley 2021 Committee unanimously voted to suspend plans to host this summer’s RibFest event, which was tentatively scheduled for August 13 to 15 in Langley’s McLeod Park

The committee, comprised of Langley’s four host Rotary clubs, cited concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the need for this prudent but unfortunate decision.

Jeff Morfitt, who chaired the successful 2018 and 2019 RibFest Langley events, said this is not the time to take risks.

“Although the COVID-19 vaccination process is proceeding, we believe there is a significant possibility that mass-gatherings will not be approved by the health authority in time to execute RibFest,” Morfitt explained.

For the four Rotary clubs of Langley, organizing and hosting RibFest was an opportunity to build community and raise money for local needs.

The community event provided more than 35,000 people with a food-filled family weekend while raising approximately $150,000 to support local projects.

READ MORE: One of Langley’s most popular summer events has been cancelled due to COVID-19

“We’re set to go for 2022,” Morfitt added.

In the meantime, the Langley Rotary clubs have again applied for a gaming license and will be offering ticket holders the opportunity to Win Big and Give Big.

Last year, the clubs’ first-ever 50/50 Lottery sold $147,000 worth of tickets.

The proceeds, which were split among the participating Langley clubs, provided financial support to local organizations hit with COVID-19 hardships.

This year, the winner will split proceeds from a jackpot up to $250,000.

The draw will be held Aug. 19.

“We’re looking forward to our second successful 50/50 MEGA Draw, and have our RibFest 2022 plans bubbling away on the back burner.” Morfitt concluded.

More details on where to purchase tickets will be released later in the year.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangley TownshipRotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford woman receives more than 600 cards from public for 100th birthday

Just Posted

Commercial trucks head south towards the Pacific Highway border crossing Wednesday (April 14, 2021). The union representing Canadian border officers wants its members to be included on the frontline priority list for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Aaron Hinks photo)
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Border officers at ports including South Surrey’s Pacific Highway should ‘not be left behind’

Fish processing workers fillet farm-raised salmon in Surrey B.C. Photo courtesy BCSFA
Discovery Islands salmon farm removal impacts jobs in B.C.’s Lower Mainland: report

The City of Surrey is the hub of the salmon farming industry in Metro Vancouver

Everett Cummings in a tribute video posted to dignitymemorial.com.
Mechanic’s death at Surrey dock results in $200K fine for company, union says

Photos of rally outside Surrey court posted on ILWU’s ‘Kill A Worker Go To Jail’ Facebook page

Fraser Health staff prepare for the reopening of Irene Thomas Hospice in Delta on April 15, 2021. (Fraser Health photo)
Delta hospice at centre of MAiD fight to reopen Thursday

Fraser Health will reopen all 10 beds at the facility on April 15

White Rock City Hall. (Tracy Holmes photo)
City hall visits by appointment only, White Rock reminds residents

City hall building originally closed to walk-in visitors last spring due to COVID-19

(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
VIDEO: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

One case of the adverse effect has been reported in Canada

(Government of Canada)
Liberal MP caught stark naked during House of Commons video conference

William Amos, in Quebec, appeared on the screens of his fellow members of Parliament completely naked

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

Now 120 coronavirus patients in intensive care, six more deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Moss covered branches are seen in the Avatar Old Growth Forest near Port Renfrew on Vancouver Island, B.C. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. blockades aimed at protecting old-growth forests reveal First Nation split

Two Pacheedaht chiefs say they’re ‘concerned about the increasing polarization over forestry activities’ in the territory

Richmond RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng said, in March, the force received a stand-out number of seven reports of incidents that appeared to have “racial undertones.” (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
‘Racially motivated’ incidents on the rise in B.C’s 4th largest city: police

Three incidents in Richmond are currently being invested as hate crimes, says RCMP Chief Superintendent Will Ng

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie charged with assault for caught-on-camera violent arrest

Const. Siggy Pietrzak was filmed punching a suspected impaired driver at least 10 times during an arrest

A screenshot from a Nuu-chah-nulth healing song and performance created in collaboration between Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso. (Screenshot from YouTube)
WATCH: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation brothers produce COVID-19 healing song

Hjalmer Wenstob and Timmy Masso share dance and inspiration.

Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

Improve indoor air quality by opening up your windows and doors, among the encouraged ventilation measures

Most Read