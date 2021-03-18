PHOTOS: What luck! Leprechaun sighting at Chilliwack golf course on St. Paddy’s Day

Patrick O'Shea holds up his leprechaun golf head cover during a round of golf at Meadowlands Golf and Country Club on St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Patrick O'Shea puts his leprechaun golf head cover atop the 13th flag during a round of golf at Meadowlands Golf and Country Club on St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Patrick O'Shea putts on the 13th green during a round of golf at Meadowlands Golf and Country Club on St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Patrick O'Shea tees off from the 14th hole during a round of golf at Meadowlands Golf and Country Club on St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Patrick O'Shea tees off from the 14th hole during a round of golf at Meadowlands Golf and Country Club on St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Patrick O’Shea was late for his tee time with his buddies on Wednesday.

But, he had a good excuse. It was St. Patrick’s Day and he was getting dressed up like a leprechaun.

“Everybody expects it every year,” he said.

The Progress caught up with O’Shea as he was playing a round of golf with three friends at Meadowlands Golf and Country Club on March 17. He could been seen from across the green sporting plaid knickerbocker pants, knee-high white socks, fluorescent green suspenders and a Kelly green hat.

As the golf cart pulls up, O’Shea puts his hand inside his leprechaun golf head cover, like a puppet, and greets his visitors with a smile.

O’Shea came to Canada from Dublin, Ireland in 1957 when he was 19 years old and has called Chilliwack home for the past 40 years.

He’s been showing off his Irish duds every St. Patrick’s Day on the golf course ever since he moved to Chilliwack.

“Most of the guys I play golf with have expected it… we have a few laughs,” he said.

O’Shea has had a membership at Meadowlands for about 10 years, said employee Jo-Ann Thompson.

“He’s so cute,” she said of 84-year-old O’Shea. “He’s a very kind, wonderful man. A gentle soul.”

Thompson also has Irish roots. That day, she snapped a selfie with O’Shea to send a photo back to her family.

Moments earlier, the thwack of a driver hitting the ball was heard as O’Shea teed off from the 14th hole. He shielded the sun from his eyes as he tried to see where the ball landed.

“No treasures today, but the game isn’t over yet,” O’Shea said with a smile.

