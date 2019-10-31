PHOTOS: Stranger Things theme takes over Abbotsford high school

The town of Hawkins, Indiana came to Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Secondary for a special Halloween treat on Thursday.

The school was decked out in scenes from the popular Netflix sci-fi horror show Stranger Things, while students and staff dressed as some of the show’s characters, including Eleven, Jim Hopper, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Will.

It took the school weeks to create the props and displays, and students and staff spent hours setting it all up on Wednesday evening.

They enjoyed treats that the characters enjoy in Stranger Things, such as ice cream from Scoops Ahoy, Eggos, corn dogs and Orange Julius-style drinks.

Activities such as a Dungeons and Dragons game, a Snow Ball dance, a screening of Back to the Future, 1980s trivia and a haunted house were also part of the fun.

Stranger Things, with three seasons on Netflix, is set in Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s.

This is how Netflix describes the show: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

