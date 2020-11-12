PHOTOS: Kids send handmade cards to Lower Mainland care home

Photos taken by staff at Langley Seniors Village show admirers of handmade cards created by R.E. Mountain Secondary students and other volunteers for local seniors who are isolated due to pandemic restrictions. (Alice He/Special to Langley Advance Times) Alice He, Drade 12 student at R.E. Mountain Secondary started the Handmade Cards Project card project for Langley seniors. (Alice He/Special to Langley Advance Times) Crystal He, Alisa Wang, Cayley Geddes, and Cristy Rojas volunteer to create handmade cards for local seniors at the Langley Seniors Village. (Alice He/Special to Langley Advance Times) Photos taken by staff at Langley Seniors Village show admirers of handmade cards created by R.E. Mountain Secondary students and other volunteers for local seniors who are isolated due to pandemic restrictions. (Alice He/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley students have taken the issue of isolated seniors into their own hands by creating handmade cards.

“As a child, I always looked forward to visiting my grandparents and spending time with them; some of my best childhood memories are created with them,” said Alice He, a R.E. Mountain Secondary student. “However, since the pandemic, spending time with seniors has been very limited for people everywhere, as seniors are one of the most vulnerable groups of people.”

Alice started the Handmade Cards Project “to bring happiness to those most vulnerable… [and] bring everyone together to spread positivity in [the] community.”

“Through this project I also hope to be able to show everyone that we can all help make a difference with the abilities we have, as long as we are determined and willing to make a change,” she said.

Alice recruited six other volunteers, including students from R.E. Mountain Secondary, among others, to create bright-coloured cards with positive messages for seniors at Langley Seniors Village.

“The number of people who have expressed interest in this project has been increasing everyday, so there will likely be many more people I will be working with,” Alice said.

She made arrangements with the facility to isolate the cards for 14 days before sharing them with the seniors.

“Langley Seniors Village approved of this project and seemed to be just as excited as I am to share this happiness with the seniors,” Alice said.

The handcrafted designs include watercoloured pictures of flowers, scenery, or pop-up cards with an uplifting message inside such as, “You are loved!” or “Hope you have an amazing day!”

Alice said the group has already received positive feedback from residents and staff.

“I felt that someone really cares about me,” said one resident.

“These are so artistic and lovely. So colourful and vibrant,” said another.

The organizer would like to see its influence grow.

“I hope this project can encourage everyone to incorporate helping others into their own daily schedule, whether that be leading in change-making projects or simply writing a card to show your appreciation for someone in your life,” Alice said.

The seniors village is working to display images and a biography of each student participating in the project, she added.

“I am hoping to organize and take part in this project for as long as I can, probably until I move for university at the end of next summer,” Alice noted. “However, I do hope that young people will continue to show their support for seniors, whether that be through making cards or spending time with them when possible.”

