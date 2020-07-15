PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

A controversial mega-mansion in Richmond could be yours – for the price of nearly $22 million, or $1 million per thousand square feet.

The mansion, which was officially listed on Friday (July 10), features nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms and is located on a 10-acre property at 9431 No. 6 Road.

The extremely large home is one of the last mega-mansions legally built in B.C. In 2018, the provincial government passed legislation that bans the building of houses larger than 20,000 square feet on Agricultural Land Reserve, instead capping homes to less than about 5,400 square feet.

Inside, the home includes a series of chandeliers, a media room and gym. In the back yard, it also features a large chess board and seating area surrounded by a fountain pond.

ALSO READ: Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said in a monthly outlook report that the pandemic is expected to slow housing activity over the next few years with the ripple effects of the country’s economic downturn, as well as lower immigration.

In B.C., home sales and prices have started to rise in the face of the pandemic. BCREA chief economist Brendon Ogmundson said in a news release on Tuesday that the average price for a single-detached home was roughly $748,000 – up slightly from the $729,000 in May and a 9.1 per cent increase from June of last year.

“Sales around the province surged back to pre-COVID-19 levels in June,” Ogmundson said.

“While there are some temporary factors that may have pushed demand forward, we are cautiously optimistic that market activity will remain firm.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Picasso portrait expected to fetch up to $1.6 million at Heffel online auction

Just Posted

Surrey council gives nod to office tower at southeast corner of Central City mall

The 25-storey office tower is proposed for 10045 King George Boulevard

Surrey council rejects motion to speed up permit process

‘More than ever cash is tight for our businesses,’ Councillor Linda Annis said

PHOTO: Sunset at Crescent Beach

Geoffrey Yu originally set out in search of the comet Neowise, but found this stunning scene instead

Delta heritage committee signs off on request to commemorate Komagata Maru victims

The Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society proposed renaming a park, street or other civic asset

White Rock nixes idea of liquor in Memorial Park

Council halts proposal to allow alcohol in waterfront picnic area

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. businessman David Sidoo gets 3 months behind bars for college admissions scam

Sidoo was sentenced for hiring someone take the SATs in place of his two sons

PHOTOS: Inside a newly-listed $22M mega-mansion on ALR land in B.C.

The large home, located on ALR land, is one of the last new mansions to legally be built on ALR land

COVID-19 gives B.C. First Nation rare chance to examine tourism’s impact on grizzly bears

With 40 infrared cameras deployed in Kitasoo-Xai’Xais territory, research will help develop tourism plan with least impact on bears

RCMP searching for culprit behind needle-filled lemons left on Coquitlam-area trails

The two lemons found were thrown away leaving police with little evidence

Police watchdog investigating after Abbotsford man seriously injured during arrest

Abbotsford police used ‘less lethal firearm’ and dog in arrest of man believed to have gun

NDP wants Lower Mainland MLA removed from BC Liberal caucus for alleged homophobia

BC Liberal leader, some MLAs apologize for Christian magazine ads but Laurie Throness doubles down

B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the situation is ‘very serious in the United States’

‘Perfect storm’ led to bad year for mosquitos near Fraser River

High river levels and lots of rain meant many eggs hatched this year

Most Read