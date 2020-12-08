Employees at Glow Gardens make sure every light it lit after Dr. Bonnie Henry announces that drive-thru events can go ahead. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

PHOTOS: Glow Gardens in Langley opens one month after relocation and COVID postponement

Christmas light display was initially set to open at Greater Vancouver Zoo in November

Dr. Bonnie Henry announced on Monday that her orders on gatherings and events are extended until Jan. 8, 2021, but drive-through, drive-in, and drop-off events with COVID safety plans in place can go ahead.

Organizers of Glow Gardens wasted no time; the drive-thru light display at Darvonda Nurseries in Milner officially opened to the public one day after the announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

A media spokesperson said that the past 24 hours has been a scramble, but employees were excited by the positive news.

“We were prepared to go-ahead,” the spokesperson said.

The holiday light display event had previously been held in greenhouses in Langley and other Fraser Valley communities; the event was initially supposed to take place at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, but cancellation plans were announced one day before the event was scheduled to open in mid-November.

READ MORE: Holiday celebrations, Glow Gardens and Christmas at Williams Park, get go-ahead

A drive-through “light journey” was instead moved back to original location at Milner Village Garden Centre in Langley – 6690 216th St.

Glow began at Langley’s Darvonda Nursery greenhouses, where founder Lawrence Jansen and his team decided to use the space, partially empty due to the season, to host a public Christmas light show in 2017.

According to the Glow Gardens website, each tour is scheduled for 15 minutes and nearly one million lights will be on displays between 5 and 10 p.m.

To meet Dr. Henry’s safety protocols, attendees must stay in their vehicle as they drive through “festive, twinkling light displays” around the Darvonda grounds.

There are no washrooms, no allowance for pedestrians, and no stopping on the tour – though passengers are allowed to roll down the window for photos and videos.

Poinsettias will be for sale via curbside pickup methods while people can tune into a special FM channel that matches with the displays and be given a complementary treat with admittance.

Tickets are on sale at www.glowgardens.com/langley-christmas, with displays up until Jan. 2.

Most Read