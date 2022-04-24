PHOTOS: Bright blooming bulbs at Chilliwack Tulip Festival

Folks take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A woman poses during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A woman takes a photo during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A man takes a selfie during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A girl waits for others during the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Folks take in the Chilliwack Tulip Festival on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The event runs until May 1. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Chilliwack Tulip Festival runs until May 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Chilliwack Tulip Festival runs until May 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack’s popular tulips fields are back in full bloom.

Saturday, April 23 marked the second weekend that the annual Chilliwack Tulip festival was open for the season.

“It feels like we’re back to normal. It’s wonderful,” festival founder Kate Onos-Gilbert said that day.

At about 24 acres, this year’s plot of tulips and other bulbs is their largest one yet. The location of the plot changes every year as crop rotation is needed especially for bulbs otherwise they and the ground will get diseased.

Like in past years, folks can wander through orange, pink and purple tulips, plus yellow and white daffodils and some hyacinths (though the hyacinths are now just ending).

There are lots of props for photo ops like swings, an old car, and new this year is an antique horse carriage.

She said it’s great to see so many people walking through the tulip fields taking photos.

“Everyone is having so much fun. They all need it – we all need it,” Onos-Gilbert said.

She reminds folks to kindly follow the rules.

“Please stay on the walking paths and out of the narrow paths.”

Although there are narrow pathways between the rows of tulips, folks are not allowed to walk along them. There are several wide paths through the fields, specifically built as walking paths.

The Chilliwack Tulip Festival is at 41310 Royalwood Dr. and runs until Sunday, May 1. They also have ‘locals days’ where Fraser Valley residents get discounted rates on certain days. For Chilliwack residents, it’s Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For more info, including pricing, hours and to buy tickets, go to chilliwacktulipfest.com.

