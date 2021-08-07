PHOTOS: Abbotsford International Airshow Skydrive Saturday evening show

Rain may have stopped Saturday’s (Aug. 7) daytime performance at the first-ever Abbotsford International Airshow’s Skydrive, but the skies cleared up enough to run the evening event.
Skydrive featured the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the F/A Super Hornet 18, the Yak110, the F-22 Raptor, the T-33 Black Knight, the CF-18 Hornet and closed with the Ghostwriter.
The drive-in concept debuted on Friday (Aug. 6) evening and is scheduled to occur again on Sunday (Aug. 8) with a daytime show.
Photos by: Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News
Has actually turned into a nice day at @AbbyAirshow, kicking off with @CFSnowbirds pic.twitter.com/I0LDhr75i0
— Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) August 8, 2021