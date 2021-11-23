Flooding on the Lower Mainland can be seen from space. (Chris Hadfield/Twitter)

Flooding on the Lower Mainland can be seen from space. (Chris Hadfield/Twitter)

PHOTO: B.C.’s recent atmospheric river flooding as seen in space

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shares photo of Lower Mainland, southern Vancouver Island

The movement of B.C. floodwaters can be seen in space.

Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield posted a photo taken from space of the flooding that caused B.C. to declare a state of emergency. In the photo, posted on Nov. 17, the southern portion of Vancouver Island can be seen alongside some of the Lower Mainland.

On the Vancouver Island side, the Saanich Inlet (between the Saanich Peninsula and the rest of the Island) is a brown murky colour from flooding runoff that drifts to Salt Spring Island.

Located above the Saanich Inlet, the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed Monday and partially reopened Tuesday while crews work to repair flooding damage to the roadway. The closure, coupled with other washouts and downed trees, cut Greater Victoria off from the rest of the Island.

ALSO READ: Gas shortage hits Greater Victoria as stations deal with supply chain issues

The Fraser Valley, Princeton and Merritt were all significantly damaged by the floods.

ALSO READ: Volunteers dry off soaked calves who stood for hours in Fraser Valley floods

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodSevere weather

Previous story
45 per cent prepared to ditch social distancing at holiday gatherings: poll

Just Posted

Imogen Paul is crowned U15 Canadian National Irish Dance Champion. (Photo submitted: Jacquelyn Del Bianco Hardychuk)
Local dancers win big at Irish Dance competitions in Alberta

A single vehicle heads into the U.S. at the quiet Peace Arch border crossing Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Surrey/White Rock residents can buy essential goods in U.S., return without PCR test: CBSA

A business on the 1400-block of Stayte Road had to fix its front door Tuesday after an attempted break-and-enter. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Tipped off to suspicious activity, White Rock RCMP stop series of break-and-enters

Athletics at Salish Secondary School were temporarily suspended last week, but have now been reinstated. Athletic director Allen De La Paz seems to be using an Instagram-only approach to disseminate information as both the suspension and reinstatement of athletics was handled via the picture-message social-media platform. (Black Press Media file photo)
Basketball back on at Salish Secondary