Nutty doughnut at Chilliwack cafe celebrates release of Disney film

Harvest Cafe was used for a set in recently released family film, Flora & Ulysses

Harvest Cafe on Mill Street has created a new donut to celebrate the Disney film Flora and Ulysses, which was filmed in part at the Chilliwack eatery. (Submitted photo)

It’s getting a little nutty at a downtown Chilliwack eatery.

Harvest Cafe on Mill Street has created a celebratory doughnut to mark the release of a Disney film they are featured in, Flora & Ulysses. The doughnut is made up of all of Ulysses’ favourite things. And to understand the doughnut, it’s important to keep in mind that Ulysses is a CGI squirrel.

The Ulysses has a white chocolate and peanut butter ganache base, topped with peanuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, peanut M&Ms, regular M&Ms, and Harvest’s candied version of cheese balls.

Cafe owner Ron Kero says they are hoping “families will come pick up the donuts as a special treat to enjoy while they watch the movie at home.”

Flora & Ulysses is a 2021 American family superhero comedy film directed by Lena Khan from a screenplay by Brad Copeland and based on the children’s novel of the same name by Kate DiCamillo. Ulysses has super powers, and communicates with Flora via an old-fashioned typewriter.

It was partly shot in Chilliwack in 2019, when Harvest Cafe was overhauled to be a doughnut shop in Flora’s town.

The movie production drew plenty of attention from locals, as the set design included an oversized doughnut being dipped into a coffee cup, affixed to the outside of the cafe. At one point, Ulysses smashes through the front window of the cafe.

Flora & Ulysses was released by Disney on Feb. 19, 2021, on their streaming service.

Chilliwack isn’t just featured in the film. It’s featured in the full-length trailer, too. About one minute in, the scenes at Harvest are shown for about 20 seconds.

