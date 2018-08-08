Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Did someone say corgis? Just as summer is entering its final stretch and back-to-school season begins, Hastings Racecourse has the perfect distraction for you.

Dozens of corgis are about to descend on the track on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 12, for the first race to feature the breed.

READ MORE: Corgis, owners invited to B.C. beach hangout

Shira Gordon and Aaron Deacon, both members of the Corgis of B.C. Facebook group, have spent weeks training Peanut and Waffles and are hoping the duo bring home the $500 prize.

But who do the Richmond couple think has the best chance of winning?

“Waffles gets… distracted. He’s got more physical ability, but he really gets distracted. Peanut doesn’t get as distracted, but she gets scared,” said Gordon.

“So we’ll see! I don’t really know, I can’t even guess.”

Find out who will be crowned champion at the corgi races, free of charge, at the Hastings Racecourse starting 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Most Read